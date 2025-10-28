The Fashion for Life 2025 charity fashion show took place at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Friday evening, attracting a full audience and raising an estimated total of more than £25,000 for breast cancer charities in the Isle of Man.

The event featured 29 models, including one male participant, all of whom are breast cancer survivors.

Some had recently completed treatment, while others have lived more than 30 years beyond their diagnosis. Organisers said the show aimed to highlight survivorship and demonstrate that life can thrive after breast cancer.

Hosts Dot Tibury and David Artus led the evening’s entertainment, providing a mix of humour and light-hearted moments that engaged the audience.

A raffle featuring 50 prizes — including spa days, weekend getaways, event tickets, store vouchers and a Newcastle United shirt signed by current players — raised over £9,000. Three audience members also made on-the-spot donations totalling £7,000.

A tribute was paid during the evening to the late Geoff Corkish, Dot’s former stage partner, and Anne Bowman, a former model. Both were long-time supporters of the show.

The final fundraising total will be confirmed once ticket sales from the Villa Marina are finalised, but organisers expect it to exceed £25,000.

The event was supported by sponsors Flutter International, Manx Telecom, Transmann, RHS Jewellers, GEM Electrical, and Heron and Brearley, which provided wine for the tables.

A spokesperson from Fashion For Life commented: ‘A special thanks to our show director, the brilliant Sonia Callin - model, singer, choreographer, musical director and super patient teacher.

‘The two charities - Isle of Man Breast Care and Breast Cancer Now Volunteering Isle of Man - would like to thank everyone who was involved in any way. The 2025 event has been described as “the best night ever”’

Fashion For Life 2025 at the Villa Marina Royal Hall (All pictures: Gary Weightman/Vannin Photos)
David Artus addressing the Villa Marina crowd
Maria Maguire-Kerwick representing Marown AFC
'Ernie's Manx Milk' sketch show
'Hilarious' host Dot Tilbury takes centre stage
Jenny Halstein steps forward
Dot Tilbury and David Artus
All glitter and sparkle!
All 29 models at this year's Fashion For Life event
