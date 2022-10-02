Inter-Celtic drama and music at Bree weekend
Subscribe newsletter
Culture Vannin’s Big Bree Workshop Weekend will take place later this month at St John’s Methodist Hall.
This year’s music, song, dance and drama activities will have an Inter-Celtic theme, exploring the culture of the Isle of Man alongside its Celtic cousins of Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall and Brittany.
Led by voluntary tutors from the traditional music scene, students in school years six to 13 (ages 10 – 18) are invited to join the team to learn about Manx culture through singing and playing instruments, dancing, composing and drama.
The use of Manx Gaelic is encouraged throughout and all of the students perform in a free concert for family and friends.
Organiser Dr Chloe Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin told Island Life: ‘The Bree weekend is all about having fun while engaging with Manx culture, and it is an opportunity to make new friends from different schools.
‘Over the past 16 years, we’ve had Bree members become good friends and form their own folk bands together, and former students often come back to help us tutor the next generation.
‘It’s an informal way to pass on unique elements of Manx culture and make young people proud of their nation.’
Founded in 2006 by Culture Vannin, Bree is a youth education movement which celebrates Manx music and dance.
Bree, which is Manx for ‘vitality’, aims to both introduce and develop Manx culture within the Island’s young musicians and dancers and ensure that it remains a living tradition.
The group usually meet once a month to play and sing, but some of the more advanced musicians are also members of the band Scran, who will be releasing their second album soon.
The Big Bree Workshop Weekend takes place on Sunday-Monday October 23-24, 10am to 4pm, and costs £10 for the two days.
A showcase concert for family and friends will take place at 3pm on the Monday in St John’s Methodist Hall.
The closing date for applications is tomorrow (Friday).
For more information contact Dr Chloë Woolley at [email protected] turevannin.im or call 694758.
The application form is available online at www.manxmusic.com/news_story_740077.html
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |