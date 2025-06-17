There’ll be an island-wide celebration of the Manx language throughout 2026 and organisers want you to get involved.
As well as providing opportunities for those already involved in the language, it aims to engage and involve brand-new audiences as the organisers show that Manx language is for everyone.
Culture Vannin’s Manx language development officer Ruth Keggin-Gell said: ‘Maybe you’d like to learn some Manx phrases, say Moghrey mie (good morning) to people for a week, or organise or attend an event.
‘We’ve already heard of ideas for community picnics, concerts, ceilis, social media campaigns, meditation in Manx – the options are endless.’
You’ll find more information and ideas on www.yearofmanx.im
The year - Blein ny Gaelgey in Manx – is being organised by Jeebin, the Manx Language Network, who are encouraging everyone and anyone to get involved.
Ruth added: ‘We all know more Manx than we think – whether it’s in the placenames around us, in phrases like “having a skeet at something”, old names linked to farming or fishing, business names on vans and buildings, on the buses or in the names of eateries like Noa.
‘The year aims to promote a positive image of Manx, increase participation, and inspire creativity, innovation, and establish a lasting legacy for Manx.
‘Five themes include young people and families, identity and sense of place, community and creativity, research and resources, and lifelong learning.
‘The Year of Manx Language is for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re already a Manx speaker, or have never spoken a word of it in your life – there will be something for you, and a way to get involved.’
The year coincides with a number of cultural anniversaries and organisers hope it will provide a lasting legacy for the future.