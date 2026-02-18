A new non-profit walking group is encouraging people across the Isle of Man to step outside, connect with others and enjoy the benefits of fresh air and friendship.
After each walk, those attending can stay for coffee and conversation or simply head home.
The group’s first event is scheduled for March 22 at 11am. Anyone interested is encouraged to get in touch via the Out the Door Facebook or Instagram pages. Organiser India said the walks are weather dependent and may be rescheduled if necessary for safety reasons.
Run entirely in her spare time, Out the Door operates as a non-profit initiative with no financial gain involved. Its focus is on community building and mental wellbeing.
The idea grew from personal experience. Over the past 18 months, the founder has navigated significant life changes, including becoming a mother, grieving the loss of her grandfather and launching her part-time home bakery business, Isle Traybake.
During that period, she said she felt the need to reconnect with what matters most.
‘As a new mum on maternity leave, I quite literally struggled to “get out the door”,’ she explained.
‘I realised how isolating that period can feel, and how powerful something as simple as a walk and a chat can be.’
While there are several established community groups across the island, she hopes Out the Door will complement existing initiatives and help strengthen local connections.
India said: ‘Inspiration came from stepping out of my own comfort zone and meeting like-minded people.
‘If I can help even one person feel less alone, build a connection or get through a tough time, then launching this will have been worth it.’
Although female-driven at its core, reflecting the founder’s experiences during early motherhood, the walks are inclusive and open to men who wish to attend.
The broader aim is to create a free, non-judgemental space where people can share stories, have meaningful conversations and feel supported.
India said she hopes the group will remind participants that feeling disconnected or out of touch can be temporary.
‘I can’t be the only person who feels a need for community and for pushing boundaries,’ she said.
‘We all need time outdoors and space to reset. I want everyone who comes to an Out the Door walk to feel one step closer to whatever their goals are, whether that’s improved wellbeing, new friendships or simply a reason to smile.’
With scenic backdrops and a focus on inclusivity, Out the Door is preparing to take its first steps towards building stronger community ties across the island this spring.
