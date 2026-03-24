A recent graduate from the University of Staffordshire has been recognised for his filmmaking talent at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Midlands Student Awards.
Hosted by the Royal Television Society, the annual awards celebrate emerging creative talent across the Midlands. This year’s ceremony took place at the Midlands Arts Centre.
Owen studied Film Production, with his award-winning short film forming part of his final project.
‘Remember When’ follows the lives of two siblings as they navigate their mother being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. They reflect on cherished memories and disagree over whether these moments should be preserved through filming.
Owen said: ‘It is a tremendous honour to have won an award like this. I was never someone who had any trophies displayed in their bedroom growing up, so to secure one not just in filmmaking but in a category like this is an amazing feeling.’
Continuing, he said: ‘One sibling wants to relive and recreate precious memories on camera while the other disagrees with this wholeheartedly.
‘I made this film with the intention of conveying how, despite the luxuries we get to enjoy nowadays with modern technology, it shouldn’t mean that we should live our entire lives through a camera or phone lens.’
Since graduating, Owen has launched his own production company, ‘Nettle Directs’, with the support of the University of Staffordshire’s Be Inspired business scheme.
Reflecting on his time at university, he added: ‘I was regularly pushed out of my comfort zone with each project that I took on. I would like to express my gratitude to the team at the University of Staffordshire for making it a transformational and unforgettable three years.
‘Without that support, I wouldn’t be sitting here with an award like this.’
A fellow graduate of Owen’s, Tom Millington, was also nominated for an award in a separate category.
Colin Mottram, Course Leader for BA (Hons) Film Production, said: ‘We were absolutely delighted to receive two nominations at this year’s Royal Television Society Awards.
‘I’m really proud of Owen and Tom. They have both worked incredibly hard to achieve this success, putting their heart and soul into their filmmaking projects and are now reaping the rewards.
‘Recognition by the RTS judging panel of industry professionals is testament to the high calibre of work the students have produced.’
Applicants and current students from low-income backgrounds can apply for a Royal Television Society bursary of £1.5k per academic year to support their studies at the University of Staffordshire.
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