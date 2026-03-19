School leavers, students and graduates can apply for Zurich on the Isle of Man’s summer internship programme when applications open later this week on Wednesday (March 25).
Open to those aged 16 or above, 10 places are available at the insurers office at the Isle of Man Business Park.
Successful applicants will work full-time, 35 hours per week although the hours can be flexible depending on the business and individual’s need.
One role is available in each of the following departments:
- Finance, accounting and reporting
- Investments
- Retail operations
- Business development
- Actuarial
- Communications
- Operations
- Group savings
- Group protection
- Risk management
Interns will also have opportunities to get involved in initiatives that help charities and the wider community.
Last year interns organised a series of fundraising activities – with support from teams from other companies – which raised more than £13,000 for Hospice Isle of Man. This total included match funding from the Z Zurich Foundation which is a charitable foundation funded by various members of the Zurich Insurance Group.
One of last summer’s interns Matthew Bell commented: ‘Working with Zurich was a truly rewarding experience. The Hospice project in particular was incredibly insightful.
‘Not only did I develop valuable people skills and teamwork, but I also learned the importance of time management while meeting tight deadlines.
‘Being part of the Hospice project opened my eyes to the essential role charities play and just how much their work positively impacts lives. I was grateful for the opportunity to contribute and to grow both professionally and personally.’
The company’s head of human resources Karen Mercer said: ‘Our internship programme is now in its fourth year, and each year interest in gaining a place increases.
‘For anyone who is interested in finding out more about it or other career opportunities at Zurich, April 1’s Young Adults and Graduate Fair at the Villa Marina is an ideal opportunity to talk to the team in person.’