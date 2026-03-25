The Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) has named joint winners of its annual Young Actor of Mann competition for the first time in 20 years.
Held at the Studio Theatre at Ballakermeen High School, the Young Actor of Mann competition has been running for more than 25 years and sees young aspiring actors go head-to-head.
The competition required participants to perform a monologue lasting no longer than eight minutes, taken from a published play.
Participants also took part in a development workshop in the morning with this year’s special guest judge, Edward Bennett.
Mr Bennett was unable to separate the two leading performances at this year’s competition, with both Maddie Wood and Emma-Louise Taylor crowned joint winners.
Meanwhile, Womo Holden was named runner-up to the two winners.
A spokesperson for MADF said: ‘A huge congratulations to all performers who took part and helped make the day such a fantastic celebration of young talent.
‘The Young Actor of Mann event is important because it gives young people from the island the opportunity to showcase their talent, build confidence, develop teamwork skills and gain experience that can support their future in the performing arts.
‘In addition, the winners receive £500 towards training in their chosen field through the Spencer Wright Scholarship, helping to invest in the island’s next generation of performers.
‘Thank you to everyone who supported the event at the Studio Theatre.’
Students from a number of the island’s secondary schools took part, with the two joint winners having a particular connection to Ballakermeen High School in Douglas.
A spokesperson from Ballakermeen said: ‘Huge congratulations to Maddie in Year 12, who has been named joint Young Actor of Mann 2026 alongside former student Emma-Louise.
‘Well done also to all of our students who took part and delivered such strong performances. We are very proud of you all.’
As well as the Young Actor of Mann competition, MADF recently hosted its one-act play festival at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Held across four nights, the event featured original writing, youth and adult productions, and expert adjudication by Sue Doherty.
Me, My Monsters and I by Stage Door Academy was named Best Newcomer, receiving the Walker Family Award. The award for Best Use of Sound and Lighting, sponsored by Sure Mobile, went to Lockdown by Elite Theatre Arts.
In performance highlights, Roast Dinner by Service Players won Best Comedic Moment, while Janet and John, also by Service Players, secured the Best Dramatic Moment award. Daisy Maddocks was named Best Youth Actress for her role in In Juliet’s Garden with Stage One Drama.
Thomas Iain Dixon received the Best Actor award for his performance in Theodora with Starling Crew, while Oran Molloy was recognised as Best Youth Actor for Lockdown by Elite Theatre Arts.
Meanwhile, Ailsa Harrop was awarded Best Actress for her role in Blood of the Lamb with Rushen Players.