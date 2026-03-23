Culture Vannin has announced the return of its annual Manx Gaelic summer school, ‘Scoill Souree’, which will take place from July 27 to July 31.
Now entering its fourth year, the programme is set to expand, offering more courses and opportunities for learners of the Manx language at all levels.
Culture Vannin state that the timing ‘allows participants to complement their language studies with broader cultural experiences’.
This year’s Scoill Souree will offer eight courses, ranging from beginner to advanced levels, while classes will be led by a team of qualified tutors: Jonathan Ayres, Ruth Keggin Gell, Annie Kissack, Jamys O'Meara, Mark O'Meara, and Feena Wilson.
Organisers have said the courses are designed to be interactive and engaging, with most sessions taking place daily from 9.30am to 12.30pm. An additional advanced-level course will be offered in the afternoons.
A former student on the course commented: ‘This was one of the most effective language courses ever, and brilliant to coincide with Yn Chruinnaght – made for a delightful, relaxing and interesting week.’
A new feature for 2026 is an immersive course aimed at Irish speakers. The class will be delivered through the medium of Ulster Irish, enabling participants to learn Manx using a closely related Celtic language, and will be led by Dr Natalie Simpson - an experienced translator who has previously worked on Manx-language versions of well-known texts, including The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson.
All classes will take place at QEII High School, which includes lift access and accessible facilities.
Each course is priced at £150 per participant, covering tuition, learning materials, and refreshments. Attendees will also receive a certificate upon completion.
Due to limited capacity, advance booking is required, while a small number of bursaries will be available for students and individuals on low incomes, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you wish to enquire about a bursary, you can contact Culture Vannin in confidence by emailing [email protected].
If needed to, you can also contact by phone on 676169 or write to Culture Vannin, Fairfield House, Main Road, St. John’s, Isle of Man, IM4 3NA.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘Learning Manx is not only a way to connect with the island’s past, but also to take part in its future.
‘We’re particularly excited to have support from the Domestic Event Fund to make this a special, bigger than ever summer school as part of our Blein ny Gaelgey Year of the Manx Language celebrations.
‘Whether you’re on the island, or reading this from further afield, you are warmly invited to join in with one of our summer school courses – bee failt mooar ort; there’ll be great welcome on you!’