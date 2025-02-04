Young performers from Kensington Arts are preparing to take the stage with an exciting new production next month.
‘Ravers’ will be a performance delves into the challenges of teenage life next.
The show is part of the prestigious National Theatre Connections Festival, an annual event that commissions new plays and brings together youth theatre groups from across the British Isles.
This year, Kensington Arts will present its largest-ever cast for a Connections production, delivering three performances of Ravers by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE. The play explores themes of identity, culture, and the complexities of growing up—offering a thought-provoking yet entertaining look at teenage experiences.
David Dawson, Director, said: ''We are thrilled to be performing our 10th National Theatre Connections play—and with our biggest cast yet!
‘Ravers is a powerful exploration of how we see ourselves, navigate teenage years, and find where we fit in.'
It organises and runs sessions and projects for members of the community, to support and develop creative expression.
The programme includes weekly classes, workshops and projects.
Emma Goodson, Creative Development Coordinator at Kensington Arts, added: 'At Kensington Arts, we are passionate about providing young people with opportunities to thrive creatively. Ravers highlights the incredible talent of our cast while using theatre to explore important social themes in an engaging and relatable way.
‘We can’t wait for audiences to experience this fantastic production.'
The first performance take place at the Kensington Arts Theatre in Douglas on Friday February 28 at 7.30pm.
Another two performance will take place on the following day (Saturday March 1) at 5pm and 7.30pm.
Tickets for each performance costs £5 for under-16s and £8 (for adults and are available online: https://kensingtonarts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873669275