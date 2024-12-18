A local poet has donated proceeds from her latest book to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Hazel Teare, who has been a prominent figure in the Isle of Man’s poetry scene for a number of years, recently published her book ‘Life and Other Inconveniences’.
The book features over 50 poems, and it has been dedicated to both of her parents.
Talking about the book, Hazel said: ‘I haven’t got a fixed theme. I tend to write about life’s little idiosyncrasies, either as a humorous piece or in a more serious and thought-provoking manner.
‘I write in various styles and formats but the subjects are relatable to many people who will recognise similar challenges in life. It’s difficult to know whether or not my work will be well received, but several of my poems have been commended in national competitions which is uplifting.
‘Eventually, I had so many poems in my document folder that I thought it was time to gather them together in a book. I am pleased that it has sold well and the reviews have been positive.’
Hazel has donated £250, a portion of her book sales, to the local Alzheimer's Society, a cause that is meaningful to her as her own mother battled dementia until her passing in 2017.
Through her work, Hazel hopes to support the Alzheimer’s Society’s mission to provide resources to families who may be unaware of the help available to them during the challenging times that she went through herself.
She added: ‘The book is dedicated to both my parents, but I decided to give a chunk of the book sales to the local Alzheimer’s Society in memory of my lovely, kind and intelligent mother Joan Teare, who fell victim to the devastating illness dementia. Mum was a very popular teacher of maths and science at Ballakermeen School for many years.
‘While advances are made towards prevention of this cruel disease, I hope the local society can be a hub of essential information and support for the families of sufferers as they struggle with the devastating behavioural aspects and other issues of their loved ones.
‘Many more poems have arrived in my document folder since my first book was published, so I hope to have another one (called “Life and Further Inconveniences”) published sometime in 2025.’