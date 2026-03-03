Contractors have been carrying out works on the former Marine Laboratory site in Port Erin.
Delgatie Limited secured planning consent in March 2022 for the erection of a building to provide and exhibition space, apartments and pub/restaurant on the prominent site overlooking Port Erin bay.
Permission was given subject to the signing of a formal legal agreement and that development began within four years.
The old Marine Laboratory buildings were demolished in March 2023.
But no further work had been carried out until now.
With planning consent due to expire on March 28, contractors JCK have been involved in constructing access to the proposed development.
No other works are understood to be scheduled.
Liverpool Marine Biological Committee first set up a base on the site in 1892.
In 1919 the University of Liverpool took control and ownership of the Marine Biological Station, and students studied there for a number of years.
A laboratory was added in 1932 and a library, teaching laboratory and dive centre constructed in 1980.
Liverpool University vacated the site in 2006 and the buildings left vacant and increasingly derelict.
They were extensively damaged by fire in an arson incident in December 2016.
Delgatie purchased the site for £500,000 in August 2018.
The planning officer had recommended Delgatie’s application be refused, citing design issues and concerns over whether adequate provisions had been made against a potential rock fall on the cliff face behind.
But the planning committee rejected that recommendation, concluding the economic benefit and reuse of a prominent previously developed site outweighed the concerns.
The proposed scheme comprises four multi-storey blocks which includes 14 aparthotel units and 52 apartments.
One condition of the approval states that the proposed aparthotels can only be let from April to September and should have a maximum stay length of 28 days.