After last year’s sold-out smash-hit production of Jersey Boys, Two Feather Productions are set to return to the Gaiety Theatre in July with the cult-classic musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.
Set in a rundown flower shop on Skid Row, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour Krelborn (Jack Divers), a shy and awkward florist’s assistant with big dreams and a soft spot for his co-worker Audrey (Meg Walker).
Life seems bleak until Seymour discovers a mysterious, talking plant that brings him fame, fortune, and a whole heap of trouble.
But this isn’t just any houseplant - Audrey II has a deep voice, a big attitude, and a killer secret: it feeds on human blood.
As the plant grows, so does Seymour’s fame and fortune - but so do the demands. How far will he go to keep his dreams alive?
Throw in a sadistic singing dentist (Charlie Williams as the outrageous Orin Scrivello), a scheming opportunistic shop owner (Neil Callin as the gruff Mr Mushnik), and a fabulous trio of sassy, street-smart soul singers (Lauren Molyneux, Bryony Grant, and Kathryn Toohey as Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon), and the show is complete.
Audrey II is voiced by Ian Manton, who brings the plant’s booming charm to life with the famous phrase ‘feed me, Seymour!’
The supporting cast also includes the likes of Sean Reaney, Eve Puzzar, Kendra Maddox, Andrew Deighton, Zac Colligon, Ellie Quayle and Joseph Long.
A spokesperson involved with the show commented: ‘Fun, freaky, and full of unforgettable tunes, this delightfully quirky comedy is packed with toe-tapping hits, hilarious moments, and one giant, green, scene-stealing diva of a plant.
‘The show also features a killer soundtrack including “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row (Downtown),” and “Somewhere That’s Green”.
‘This is a musical where doo-wop meets dark comedy, and ambition gets out of hand… literally.
‘Winner of Best New Business at the 2024 Media Isle of Man Awards of Excellence, Two Feathers Productions continues to delight Manx audiences with high-quality musicals.
‘Little Shop of Horrors is proudly sponsored by Canaccord Wealth, ATLA Group, and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, with support from Manx Radio.’
A spokesperson from the Gaiety Theatre added: ‘Get ready for a thrilling, man-eating spectacle!
‘This uproarious sci-fi comedy brings together Motown hits, a delightfully twisted plot, and a hilariously deranged dentist.
‘Don’t miss your chance to experience the funniest, hungriest show in town.’
Little Shop of Horrors will have nine showings between Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, July 19.
There will be a 2.30pm matinee showing on both Saturdays, with the other seven performances taking place at 7.30pm each evening.
Tickets are now on sale for the show and are priced at £27 for the stalls, £25 for a restricted view, £29 for circle seats and £110 for a dedicated box.
To find out more about the show and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/little-shop-of-horrors/