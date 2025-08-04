A new set of six stamps are set to be released by the Isle of Man Post Office, highlighting the island’s numismatic history through notable items from the ‘Orrysdale Collection’.
The stamps commemorate the legacy of Dr John Frissell Crellin (1816–1886), whose extensive collection of coins, tokens, and card money is recognised as one of the most significant archives of its kind in the island.
Dr Crellin, a medical practitioner and member of the House of Keys, compiled the Orrysdale Collection over several decades.
Educated at King William’s College and trained at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, he returned to the Isle of Man to practise medicine and manage the Orrysdale estate, which he inherited from his family.
In 1843, he was appointed to the House of Keys, contributing to both political and cultural life in the island.
The Orrysdale Collection, which remained largely intact through generations of the Crellin family, was catalogued in its entirety before being dispersed, documenting 1,715 individual items.
This catalogue forms the basis of the accompanying 28-page Prestige Booklet, included as part of the stamp issue.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of stamps and coins, said: ‘We are proud to present this unique six-stamp collection celebrating the rich numismatic history of the Isle of Man.
‘The Crellin Collection shares a fascinating insight into our island’s past. We trust collectors and history enthusiasts alike will find this series both educational and inspiring.’
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage added: ‘We welcome the release of this stamp issue celebrating the rich numismatic heritage of the Isle of Man.
‘These coins reflect our island’s unique history, culture, and identity.’
The stamp collection will be issued next week on August 14.