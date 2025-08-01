A biker who was involved in a police chase and went through two red lights has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Nineteen-year-old Alfie Fargher, from Laxey, appeared before magistrates on July 31, pleading guilty to dangerous driving.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Fargher was riding a Yamaha XJ600, heading north towards Fort North roundabout, on July 7, at 5pm.
He overtook as he approached the roundabout and was passed by a police officer on a motorbike who was coming in the opposite direction.
The officer turned around, activating his lights and siren, as he followed Fargher, who he then witnessed overtake on the wrong side of a bollard.
The teenager continued to overtake vehicles and the officer estimated that he was riding at around 70mph in a 30mph zone.
Fargher went through red lights at Anagh Coar traffic lights and Groves Road at 50 to 60mph, then turned right onto Quarterbridge Road, as the police bike continued in pursuit.
He then stopped and the police rider knocked him off balance, using a tactical stop.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that Fargher had come to a halt before the police officer initiated the tactical stop, though he added this was no criticism of the police.
Mr Wood said that there had been no failed breathalyser test or drug test.
‘His actions on being asked to pull over are somewhat bizarre, almost in panic mode by a young rider,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood said that the speed had been estimated at around 70, but that there had not been a confirmed speed, though he said that his client accepted he was over the limits.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Fargher, who lives at Croit-E-Quill Road, will appear at the higher court on August 8.
Bail continues.