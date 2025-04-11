The Isle of Man Art Society is set to host its annual Easter Art Exhibition at the Villa Marina Arcade this week.
Open from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21 this is a free event and doors will open daily from 10am to 6pm.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Art Society commented: ‘Whether you are an avid art collector, a casual admirer, or simply looking for a dose of creative inspiration, our Easter Exhibition promises to be an unforgettable experience.’
Ramsey Crookall are set to sponsor the event for a fifth consecutive year, with the exhibition featuring a variety of artworks inspired by sustainability, wildlife, landscapes and shorelines in partnership with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
The next Isle of Man Post Office stamp collection release has also been created by one of the society’s members, Janine Skelly.
This will feature six contemporary harbour scenes painted by the local talented artist, who will display two of these original paintings at the exhibition.
Raffle tickets will also be on sale across the four days, with this year’s raffle prize winner set to take home an original watercolour painting of ‘Eary Cushlin’, donated by member artist Peter Leadley.
Chair for the Isle of Man Art Society, Linda Gilpin, said: ‘This is a cherished highlight of the Isle of Man Art Society’s annual calendar.
‘Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the inspiring and diverse display of original pieces in the Villa Marina Arcade.
‘This can range from oil, acrylic, watercolour, ink through to ceramic, glass and woodcraft. This demonstrates how inspired we are by the surrounding beauty of our island.
‘This is a must-see exhibition over the four-day Easter weekend. The Isle of Man Art Society and their members look forward to seeing you!’
Formed in 1953, the Isle of Man Art Society is open to anyone who is interested in art.
Members meet most days at Thie Ellyn, their headquarters based in Douglas, and enjoy the facilities available to them as well as enjoying company from other members whilst working on their artistic creations.
Clare Barber, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, and vice chair of Biosphere Isle of Man, added: ‘The Isle of Man's breathtaking biosphere and unique culture continue to fuel creativity, serving as a source of inspiration for the many talented artists of our island.
‘I look forward to learning more about this year's works and artists and I wish the Isle of Man Art Society every success for their exhibition, which is a staple of the Manx cultural calendar.’
Chief executive of Ramsey Crookall, Joanna Crookall said: ‘This marks the fifth year that Ramsey Crookall and Co has sponsored the Isle of Man Art Society Easter Exhibition, and we are proud to be associated with this event once again.’
‘We are continually impressed by the vast array of subjects, diverse styles, and overall high quality of the work produced by the island's Art Society members.’