A new mural designed by an island artist has been unveiled at Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, aiming to brighten the school’s entrance and reinforce its core values for pupils and visitors.
The artwork, designed and created by Hannah Clinton, is positioned at the main entrance to the school, and was commissioned to create a ‘welcoming’ first impression while reflecting key elements of school life.
The design incorporates the school crest, uniform colours and themes of reading and personal growth, while central to the mural are the words ‘be curious, be brave, be kind,’ which highlight the school’s guiding principles.
The project was initiated by headteacher Simon Murphy, who worked closely with the artist throughout the design process.
Speaking about the process, Hannah said: ‘Simon sent measurements and helped organise preparation work, so I am very grateful to him for the opportunity and for all of his help.
‘It’s always very fun in the first stages of painting as it can look a bit crazy so it sparks up lots of interesting conversations - but you have to trust the process!
‘It’s lovely when people get to see the work develop and by the end of it, I was getting lots of very kind comments saying that it really brightens up the space - which is exactly what was intended.’
Hannah described the Port St Mary piece as larger than her previous work and noted some early logistical challenges, but said the process became smooth once painting began and it took approximately five days to complete.
‘While every piece that I create is individual or bespoke, I feel my work has an overarching theme of positivity,’ Hannah added.
‘I like to create fun and bright pieces that will hopefully make people happy, and I would absolutely love to do more projects like this in the future.’
To see more of Hannah’s work, you can visit @hannahclintondesign on Instagram.