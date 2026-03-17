A Douglas guitarist is set to celebrate 20 years of performing the blues with a special concert at the Working Men’s Institute in Laxey on May 16.
The Saturday show will see well-known island musician John Gregory mark two decades of blues performances with the special anniversary show.
John, who is also known as ‘Blue John’, began playing guitar in 1997 and started performing solo blues sets in 2006.
Although he first picked up the guitar in 1997, his journey into blues performance began at the Big Wheel Blues Festival fringe in 2006.
What began as 10-15 minute slots has since grown into an extensive musical career that has taken him across the British Isles and to the United States.
Over the past 20 years, John has performed at around 120 venues across the island, and also appeared in more than 35 towns and cities in the UK.
John has also performed in New York City and Texas.
For his anniversary concert, John will be joined by special guests the Jesse Janes Band, a Liverpool-based group known for their blend of country, bluegrass and Americana. The band previously performed three sold-out shows in the island.
John said he is grateful for the support he has received throughout his career: ‘I’ve had a blast on my journey so far. I’m thankful to all the musicians, promoters, venues and especially the audiences who have supported live music.’
A key moment in his career came in 2007, when he teamed up with harmonica player Tim ‘Papa’ Cass at an open-mic session following the blues festival.
The pair quickly formed a duo and went on to open for well-known blues acts within a few years.
Throughout his career, John has supported 20 different roots artists from the US, Canada and the UK, performing as a solo artist, in duos, trios and full bands.
He has also organised concerts in the island, bringing prominent blues musicians to local audiences.
John refers to the Laxey as the island’s ‘home of the blues’.
‘While I started playing guitar back in 1997, it was playing the fringe festival on the weekend of the Big Wheel Blues Festival in Laxey in 2006 where I did my first solo blues performances - 10 to 15 minute instrumental slots!
‘I could not have imagined then that playing the blues would take me round the world and that I’d get to meet and play music with many of my musical idols.’
The Laxey show is being promoted by Live Roots Music IoM, an independent live music promoter, dedicated to showcasing talent across numerous different venues in the island.
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