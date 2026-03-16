I work with bold imagination — usually in acrylics for the colour, or with micro‑detail pens, biro, or pencil when I’m in a more intricate mood. A lot of my pieces begin in two ways: either with a completely blank mind or a mind that’s overwhelmed and blank in a different sense. From there, I pick apart shapes, patterns, and little sparks of possibility. Those tiny beginnings grow into full pieces, collections, themes, and sometimes full hyper‑fixations.