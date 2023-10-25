Eileen Schaer is a self taught artist. She paints from the imagination creating dreamlike paintings. Her exhibition ‘New Paintings’ is showing at Studio 42, Port St Mary until the end of November.
1. The Complete Book of Nonsense, Edward Lear
This is one of my favourite books which I often browse through and find a good source for the imagination. It is illustrated by Lear himself.
2. The Juniper Tree and Other Tales from Grimm, illustrated by Maurice Sendak
A book I have owned for many years exquisitely illustrated by Maurice Sendak which draws us into a world of princesses and enchanted animals which I used to read to my children. When my late husband and I were compiling the Isle of Man Arts Council Loan Collection we approached Maurice Sendak and he sent us an illustration for free to be included in the collection.
3. Book of Kells
When I saw the Illuminated Manuscripts at Trinity College, Dublin they left me in awe. I love them so much.
4. The Grammar of Ornament, Owen Jones
This book is great. You don’t actually read it, the images are amazing. The Victorian Masterpiece on Oriental, Primitive, Classical and Renaissance Design and Decorative Art all in one book.
5. Alfred Wallis, Outsider & Co Catalogue
Alfred Wallis was a Cornish fisherman and self taught artist who started painting when he was 70 and known for his naively painted marine scenes. I have fond memories in 1996 exhibiting in the Outsiders & Co exhibition in London in which he was also exhibiting.
6. Readers Digest Nature Lovers Library - Birds and Wild Flowers of Britain
These are beautifully illustrated and put together for quick and easy reference. The quality of the illustrations are excellent with plenty of information.
7. Gold Dust and Calm, Robert Evans Creer Valerie Cottle
This is a very special book. Introducing the fabulous watercolours of Robert Evans Creer, who was born in Ramsey and went to live and work in Liverpool. He made sketches while he was on holiday and painted them when he got home when his children and wife had gone to bed.
8. Fairy Fellers Masterstroke, Richard Dadd
I fell in love with this painting when I lived in London. It took Dadd nine years to paint while he was a patient at Broadmoor. I first saw it in the Richard Dadd exhibition at the Tate in 1974. Freddie Mercury was so captivated that he composed a song based on it.
9. Vincent by Himself, edited by Bruce Bernard
I often browse through this fascinating book. I bought it in Peel Hospice shop. It has a selection of Van Gogh’s drawings and paintings together with extracts from his letters.
10. Philip Guston Catalogue, Whitechapel Gallery
A friend kindly gave me a booklet from the current Philip Guston Exhibition at Tate Modern. It made me think of my late husband who loved Guston’s work and fond memories of seeing this show in 1982.