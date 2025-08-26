A weekend celebrating Americana and alt-country will take place next month.
Live Roots Music IoM is hosting an act from Canada and locally over three nights from September 12-14.
Katie Nicholas and Càel Oak were due to headline but they have had to cancel due to Katie falling ill. However, duo April Moon are still heading over from Canada while talented local singer Alice Ashe has stepped in.
April Moon, the alt-country duo of Jaime April and Jason Moon, hail from the wide-open prairies of Canada and they bring a touch of North American spirit wherever they go.
‘Their irresistible blend of jangly guitars, foot-stomping rhythms, and rich vocal harmonies guarantees an infectious live show packed with joy and energy,’ Sam Bowman, of Live Roots Music Ltd, said.
‘April Moon’s music carries both charm and grit – songs born from life on the road, travelling in their beloved campervan, “The Clubhouse.”
‘With a suitcase kick drum driving the rhythm and their magnetic stage chemistry, this duo have built a reputation for transforming venues into celebrations of music, movement, and togetherness.
‘This double bill line-up promises to be a fantastic experience packed with raw talent, heartfelt storytelling, and toe-tapping energy.
‘Whether you’re a long-time Americana fan or just love discovering new, original talent, these artists are for you.’
Due to the illness of Katie, Alice Ashe is stepping in to support April Moon.
Rising music star Alice was born and raised on the Isle of Man and has gained a huge following on social media, with over 111,000 likes on TikTok.
Describing her own music as psychedelic folk for wandering souls, Alice has her own debut EP coming out later this year.
Sam said: ‘Regrettably due to serious illness Katie Nicholas has reluctantly had to postpone her appearance. We wish Katie a speedy recovery and hope to see Katie on the island next year alongside Cael Oak.
‘But the good news is April Moon are beyond eager to come over here to share their high-energy alt-country live shows with Manx audiences. And we’re thrilled to announce special support from Alice Ashe — fresh from supporting The Shires — making these gigs even more special!’
The first gig will be at the Erin Arts Centre on Friday, September 12 at 7.30pm with tickets available at: ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre
They will then perform at Laxey Institute on Saturday, September 13 at 7pm with tickets available by visiting: ticketsource.co.uk/live-roots-music-iom
The final gig will be at Peel Centenary Centre on Sunday, September 14 at 7.30pm with tickets by going to: ticketsource.co.uk/live-roots-music-iom
Tickets are £20 for each event and includes both acts.