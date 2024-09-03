A new fund has been announced by the Isle of Man Arts Council for individuals and organisations to create new events and projects in the island.
The ‘Extraordinary Events Fund’ of £100,000 will be awarded as grants to anyone wishing to arrange creative events and projects during 2025, and has been created as part of the celebrations of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s 60th anniversary that year.
A spokesperson from the Arts Council said: ‘The Extraordinary Events Fund looks to support innovation by the creation and development of new audience-centred events and projects for the island.
‘Unlike other existing Isle of Man Arts Council funding streams, applicants will be permitted to reinvest any excess income into their future events and creative development.
‘Applicants are encouraged to use this funding stream to take a risk and use their awards to deliver projects that are not typical to a venue, commission new cultural activities or introduce something completely new to the Isle of Man.
‘All applications must be for new and innovative events and projects, which have not been previously funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council.’
Chair of the Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is excited to see how support from the Extraordinary Events Fund can inspire our creative community to think outside the box and try something new.
‘A healthy vibrant creative community and the opportunity for equal access to the arts is key to making our island a wonderful place to live.’
Applications for the fund will open on Monday, September 9, with £100,000 being ring-fenced to support any new innovative arts events or projects.
The first round of applications close on Friday, October 18, with successful recipients being informed after the Isle of Man Arts Council meeting on Friday, November 8.
The second round of applications will then close on Friday, January 17, with successful applicants being informed on Friday, January 31.
This new source of funding is an additional one, with all other pre-existing funding streams through the Arts Council still open as usual in 2025.
There will also be four public ‘extraordinary events advice sessions’, which will include a presentation about the fund and an allocated time to ask any questions.
The first session will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 6pm to 8pm at the Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas, while the second session will be on Thursday, October 3 from 6pm to 8pm in the Atholl Room at the Centenary Centre in Peel.
Two further dates in Ramsey and Port Erin will be announced in due course.
Further information on the fund and the ‘Extraordinary Events’ application form will be available online from Monday.
If you have any queries, you can email [email protected] or call 694598 to speak to one of the arts development team.