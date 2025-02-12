A band with two members from the Isle of Man has been recognised as the ‘breakthrough artist’ in February by Amazon Music.
‘Call Me Amour’ consists of Geoff Murphy (guitarist from Douglas), Harry Radford (singer from Douglas), Danny Hall (drummer from Chester) and Arran Lomax (bass player from Liverpool).
Primarily a rock band, ‘Call Me Amour’ also perform a wide variety of music such as drum n’ bass, EDM, pop and rap, which they incorporate into their songs.
The group’s recognition by Amazon has led to a billboard of the band being put up in Leicester Square, London.
Talking about the accolade, Geoff said: ‘To be named Amazon Music’s breakthrough artist is incredible and exciting for us.
‘We’ve worked hard to get to this level and to have that recognition from them is an amazing feeling and achievement.
‘The billboard in Leicester Square is a very prestigious accolade and to see our band and our photo up there is crazy.
‘We haven’t had a chance to visit it yet as we’re on tour, but the tour finishes in London at the end of February so I’m sure we’ll be heading there to take a look in person.’
‘Call Me Amour’ have recently embarked on a tour across Europe with American rock band ‘Set it Off’.
The 30-day stint will see them playing to audiences in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, France, Italy and Belgium, as well as major cities in the UK.
The tour will also coincide with the release of their second self-titled EP on the ‘Circular Wave’ label, which was recorded at VADA studios in Alcester with well-known producer George Perks.
The band will be back in the studio in May to record another EP with Perks, and will also be working with Rou Reynolds from ‘Enter Shikari’ and Mikey Chapman of ‘Mallory Knox’.
Originally formed in 2017, the band was put together by Geoff and Harry, who recruited Danny soon after to form the core members of the band.
‘After previous bass players have moved on to different projects or parts of the world, we have recently hooked up with UK bass player Arran Lomax to form the current line-up,’ Geoff added.
‘Harry’s favourite song growing up was “Call Me Al” by Paul Simon, so the name of the band was purely a combination of that song title and the word “love”, which sounds so much more romantic in French!’
Although the band perform at a variety of venues all across Europe, they are still keen to perform to Manx audiences in the future.
Geoff added: ‘We’re always up for doing shows in the Isle of Man because that’s where we originated from and where our families and friends are.
‘We get a lot of support from our home fanbase so it’s always a great feeling to play there. The island has always had a great musical community and some unbelievable talent which is great to play alongside.’