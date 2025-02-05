The owners of a new smokehouse in Castletown have said that they hope those visiting the venue will ‘feel the passion and love that’s gone into it’.
Smoky Sam’s BBQ has had a presence in the south of the island since striking up partnerships with Foraging Vintners Winery and Bar and The Cosy Nook in Port Erin last year.
Speaking about the new venture, co-owner Sam Levi said: ‘We are beyond thrilled to finally open the doors to Smoky Sam’s Smokehouse!
‘We’re looking to bring the authentic taste of traditional barbecue to the table, enhanced with world-inspired flavours.
‘From slow-cooked meats infused with rich smoky flavour to an exciting and diverse drinks menu featuring smokehouse cocktails, local beers, and wines from around the world.
‘It’s been a long journey, and we’ve poured our hearts into every detail - from transforming the building to crafting a menu that we’re truly proud of.
‘Bringing something new and exciting to Castletown and the island means everything to us. We’ve always supported local producers, and that commitment is something which shines through in this venture too.’
The venue will not offer live music but does plan to open all year round with both inside and outside options for seating.
Opening times for the smokehouse will be varied, with the restaurant being closed on Monday’s and Tuesday’s, with food being served from 12.30pm to 2:30pm and 5pm to 9pm from Wednesday to Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday, food will be served all day from 12pm to 9pm, with drinks being available at any time the venue is open.
Mr Levi is a previous winner of ‘30 Under 30’ - an inspiring campaign by Isle of Man Today’s sister title Gef.im, which celebrates 30 of the Isle of Man's rising stars each year.
Sam and fellow co-owner Nicole Crawley acquired the venue in Castletown after getting in touch with the previous owners at Secret Pizza, and further communication with Castletown Town Commissioners.
‘Our aim is for people to walk in and really feel the love and passion that’s gone into this,’ Nicole added.
‘There’s been nights where we’ve sat in here and thought to ourselves “what are we doing?” But then the next day you come in and realise that we’ve tiled a floor or set up something new and we’ve actually done a good job.
‘The support has been overwhelming, and we cannot wait to welcome customers old and new in to experience what we’ve created.’