Culture Vannin is looking to appoint a new ‘forward-thinking and exceptional’ member to its board.
The new addition would join as a lay member and charity trustee, to ‘help grow its reach and engage with new audiences’.
Culture Vannin is the trading name for the Manx Heritage Foundation, a registered charity in the Isle of Man which has supported and promoted Manx culture through development, education and grant-giving work for over forty years.
Director of Culture Vannin, Dr Breesha Maddrell, said: ‘We are looking for someone passionate about taking Manx culture forward with us, and we are excited about finding the skills and drive which will complement everything we do.
‘We don’t need you to be an expert in Manx culture, but it is essential that you care deeply about it.
‘We’re particularly interested in skills or experience in cultural development, fundraising, communication, marketing, education, or publishing.’
The charity’s aim is stated to ‘take Manx culture forward’, by developing a range of educational resources and community-based teaching in Manx language and traditional Manx music.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘To fulfil its wide remit, Culture Vannin’s board members set the strategic direction for the organisation, and award small grants to groups and individuals for a variety of purposes relating to the culture of the Isle of Man and its people.
‘This includes art, craft, language, literature, history, folklore, music, folk-dance, natural history, ecology, archaeology, architecture, law and industrial development.’
The appointment is a formal process led by the Council of Ministers through the Cabinet Office, which states: ‘If you have the required skills, experience and commitment to take up a public appointment, become a charity trustee, and are available to attend daytime meetings, you may be ideally suited to this role.’
An information pack containing full details of the position and an application form is available online by visiting https://www.gov.im/media/1387133/lay-member-to-culture-vannin-information-pack-final.pdf