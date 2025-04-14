Island musicians, soloists, schoolchildren, clergy and the Royal British Legion are set to come together to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, May 8.
The public are invited to attend a free, two-hour big band concert and Drumhead Service at the Villa Marina, which will be followed by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan lighting a commemorative beacon in the Villa Marina grounds.
The concert will feature band music from the era, solo performances by island performers Paul Costain and Nicola O’Connor, and narrations by island school pupils.
A Drumhead Service will follow the concert to formally commemorate VE Day, and will be led by the Royal British Legion and include readings by the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
A Drumhead Service is a traditional military religious service held in the field, using drums as a makeshift altar.
Children across the island with great grandparents have also recently been asked to collect and share memories of the day in 1945, which marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.
The Chief Minister commented: ‘This event is an opportunity for our community to come together in remembrance and gratitude, to reflect and pay tribute to the sacrifices made, and to appreciate the peace and freedoms we enjoy in the Isle of Man today.
‘The government is honoured to make available the Villa Marina for this special occasion and invites everyone to join a joyful big band experience and a moving commemoration service.’
The concert and service starts at 7pm and will finish at 9pm on Thursday, May 8.
You can book free tickets for the concert and Drumhead Service through the Villa Marina box office online (https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/ve-day-80th-anniversary-concert-and-drum-head-service/), in person, or by calling 600555.