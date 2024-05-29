Tickets for a Teddy Bear’s picnic organised to celebrate Isle of Man Creamery’s 90th anniversary have sold out in under two days.
The creamery announced on Monday it was holding the event at its working dairy farm at Ballavell Farm, on Grenaby Road in Ballasalla on June 15 with entertainment, picnic food, ice cream and visitors’ very own 90th Anniversary edition teddy bear.
However, the Creamery confirmed just a day later the event is now sold out and has issued a warning for anyone wanting tickets.
On Facebook, it says: ‘Tickets are now sold out for the Teddy Bears' Picnic! Some adult tickets are showing as still available but these cannot be booked for children as the event capacity is dictated by the number of children in attendance and this is capped at 40 per session.
‘Please do not buy tickets from anyone selling on Facebook, if you can no longer make the event please let us know and a refund will be given and the tickets reallocated to the waitlist. Thank you for your support of this event and we can't wait to see you there!’
Those lucky enough to book a ticket can enjoy an interactive performance of 'We're going on a bear hunt' by Manx Family Concerts while youngsters will be handed a picnic lunch box, a tub of Manx Moos ice cream and pair of fluffy teddy bear ears to wear for the picnic and take home, alongside the bear. Parents will receive a drink and a sweet treat.
Isle of Man Creamery was established in 1934 but the original creamery has been around longer and was based at Spring Gardens in Douglas. It was only when the Farmers’ Cooperative was founded in 1934 that the Creamery as it is now was established.
The Creamery moved to its current home in Tromode in 1974. It changed its name to Isle of Man Creameries in 1996 when it also introduced cartons to replace glass bottles. The Creamery now employs 75 people alongside overseeing 31 family-owned dairy farms.
If any tickets do become available then they are priced at £20 for children’s tickets and £8 for adults. The event is aimed at children aged eight and under.