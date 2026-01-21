Students and their families are set to get more help with the cost of higher education from September, after Tynwald approved updated rules.
The changes will apply to students studying in the UK, further afield, and those taking recognised higher-education courses at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
Key improvements include higher maintenance support, where families earning up to £90,000 can now qualify for help.
The income threshold to receive a full grant will rise from £21,547 to £30,388 - an increase of 41%.
This follows the recommendations of a Public Accounts Committee report which found that the threshold had not kept pace with inflation - and in order for a student to receive a full maintenance grant, parents must be earning less than the minimum wage.
Study support grants will increase from £8,100 to £8,500 for UK-based students and from £8,640 to £9,000 for those studying in London or overseas.
However, the tuition grant has been reduced from £6,750 to £6,000 - although students will be able to borrow up to £3,535 to cover remaining costs.
Speaking in Tynwald this week, Education Minister Daphne Caine commented: ‘These updates reflect the realities of modern education and the rising cost of living.
‘The aim of this update is to make the system simpler, fairer and more accessible, so that financial barriers do not stand in the way of opportunity for island students - whether they choose university, college, or flexible learning on the island or further afield.’
Additional measures include enhanced disability support, with the Undergraduate Disability Allowance rising from £1,642 to £2,600. Funding for non-medical helpers will increase from £12,420 to £19,760, while allowances for specialist equipment will rise from £4,905 to £7,800.
Distance and part-time learners’ income limits will also be aligned with those of full-time students.