A filmmaker originally from Sulby is hoping to raise awareness of mental health through a powerful new documentary.
Will Craig, who now lives in Northern Ireland, has created a Belfast-based short film titled The Weight of Listening.
Acting as both director and producer, Craig’s 15-minute documentary explores the emotional importance of being listened to, understood and supported during difficult periods in life.
The project features retired mental health nurse Norman Bowman and aims to encourage more open and honest conversations around mental health and emotional wellbeing.
The film follows Mr Bowman as he reflects on memories from his childhood, education and career in mental health nursing.
Recalling his training as a nurse, he describes some of the responsibilities he was given and the terminology used at the time, including being referred to as a ‘keeper’.
The documentary also offers an insight into attitudes towards mental health during the late 1980s and 1990s through Mr Bowman’s experiences.
He said: ‘What the jobs taught me over the years is that everybody is vulnerable. We’re all vulnerable. Regardless of who we are, we all react.’
Craig said the documentary was created to give a voice to people who may be struggling silently and to highlight the importance of human connection.
He said: ‘I wanted to create something meaningful that people could genuinely connect with emotionally.
‘Mental health affects so many people, and sometimes simply listening to someone can make a huge difference.’
As a proud Manxman, Craig said he hopes the documentary will also showcase creative talent connected to the island while encouraging more projects that tackle important social issues through film and storytelling.
The Belfast-filmed production explores themes including isolation, resilience, compassion and emotional struggle through authentic storytelling.
Since its release, The Weight of Listening has received positive feedback for its honesty and emotional depth.
Craig said he hopes the documentary can encourage people to check in more often with friends, family and colleagues who may be struggling privately. He added that even small conversations can have a lasting impact and help people feel less isolated during difficult periods in their lives.
Craig added: ‘I’m proud of where I come from, and I’d love to continue creating projects that not only tell powerful stories but also help people feel seen and understood.’
He said the documentary reflects a growing movement within independent filmmaking to use creative storytelling to promote awareness and understanding around mental health.
Craig encouraged people to watch the documentary, adding: ‘Whether you have personal experience of mental health struggles or simply want to understand more, this is a film that has something to say to all of us.’
He is now seeking funding and sponsorship to support future filmmaking projects.