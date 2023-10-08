A doctor from the Isle of Man has been unveiled as a contestant on the new series of Big Brother.
The hit reality TV show returned to our screens this evening (Sunday) with the debut episode of the reboot airing on ITV from 9pm.
A total of 16 contestants entered the Big Brother house as part of the series premiere - and one of them was a self-confessed 'hippie' doctor from the island called Matty.
The 24 year-old currently works in a geriatric department at an unnamed healthcare facility - and he 'loves old people'.
Speaking during an interview for his Big Brother promotional video, which aired as he entered the house on Sunday, Matty said: 'I love old people.
'They can be kind of naughty, I guess.
'I love to do something called ecstatic dancing, which is going out dancing under the moon and the stars, howling, going crazy, tops off, it makes you feel euphoric!'
'To me, hippie means total freedom to travel, to live, to work, to love, to eat from a bin, to do anything.'
A doctor, a hippie, and now a Housemate... Matty, everyone! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/SbJSrCzDgC— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023
Matty and the other 15 Big Brother contestants will spend up to six weeks locked in the new Big Brother house with cameras set to capture their every move.
Housemates will be evicted periodically as part of the show with the first public evictions set to take place this coming Friday.