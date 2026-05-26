The Isle of Man Organists’ Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
In 1951, the association was initially formed at a meeting that was held on October 27, under the leadership of Dr George Tootell.
He was appointed president alongside Dr Marmaduke Conway.
Both men were well-known professional organists at the time, making them the perfect fit to lead the trope.
Since it began, the association has been able to bring a number of exceptional recitalists to the island, as well as calling on the talents of local organists also.
As part of their 75th anniversary celebrations the association is bringing to the Isle of Man Jonathan Scott and his brother Tom.
Jonathan has visited the island on many occasions to give organ concerts for the association and with his brother Tom they have performed concerts at the Erin Arts Centre which have proven popular in the past.
The brothers perform internationally in instrumental combinations which cover the entire keyboard spectrum.
Their online performance videos on the ‘Scott Brothers duo’ YouTube channel have achieved more than 100 million views. The brothers have 178,000 subscribers.
Chairman of the IoMOA, John Riley said: ‘They will perform duets for piano as well as using the Erin Arts Centre Chamber Organ in an unmissable programme showcasing the duo’s virtuosity arrangements of some of the greatest classical rocks such as Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances, and Rhapsody in Blue.’
Tickets for the concert, which takes place on Saturday, June 13 at 7.30pm, are available from the Erin Arts Centre.
Following on from this, Jonathan will perform a second concert at 3pm on Sunday, June 14.
Payment will be taken at the door and he will play the organ at St Matthew’s Church in Douglas.
John said: ‘He will demonstrate the full range of sounds and capabilities of the organ at St Matthew’s in an unmissable programme which brings together organ music and epic orchestral masterpieces.’