One of my New Year’s resolutions was to attend more concerts.
In my 24 years, I’ve only been to a handful, mostly across in the U.K.
When I opened my emails last week to find a message from the wonderful Cornelia at Waves of Wonder it felt like perfect timing.
She invited me to the Erin Arts Centre to see Hinako Omori, a Japanese singer, composer, and producer based in London.
Cornelia told me she had first discovered Hinako performing in a small basement venue in East London, and the way she described the experience immediately intrigued me.
Being raised in the east of the island myself, I’m slightly ashamed to admit it was my first visit to the Erin Arts Centre.
Nestled in Port Erin, the venue itself felt intimate. The perfect setting for the energy Hinako was about to bring.
This was my first real introduction to Hinako’s work, aside from a brief Spotify and YouTube deep dive beforehand, which somehow left me feeling lighter even before the performance began.
Her music has a way of soothing you from the outside in.
I was fortunate enough to meet her a couple of hours before the show, just before she took myself and the rest of the audience on a journey through her world of sound.
Describing her music, Hinako said, ‘I guess I use a lot of synthesisers and soundscapey field recordings, voice and piano, maybe more ambient leaning.’
Hinako visited the island a number of years ago and was happy to return,
‘I love the nature here. It's just beautiful, it just is so different. There's this own sort of biosphere, which I feel like you instantly feel that when you're on the soil. I am so very happy to be here.’
As the evening began, we were first welcomed by Tibor, whose performance perfectly complemented what was to come.
While distinct in style, both artists shared a similar emotional depth, creating a harmonious and thoughtful opening to the night.
Hinako herself is softly spoken, with a calm energy that instantly puts you at ease.
The music she produces and creates is so undeniably her, with raw sounds that move you.
Honestly, the evening felt almost spiritual.
The drinks I had throughout the night may have contributed slightly, but even without them I think I still would have felt transported by the experience.
It also made me appreciate a genre of music I’d never naturally gravitated toward before, music that gives you goosebumps, slows your thoughts, and quietly stirs emotion.
By the end of the night, I genuinely felt lighter.
I left with a new sense of calm and a deeper appreciation for art that makes it impossible for you not to feel something.
Waves of Wonder truly did a fabulous job of organising Hinako’s visit to the island.
The packed theatre felt like proof that people here are craving experiences like this, moments that allow us to step away from the rhythm of everyday life, even if only for one night.
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