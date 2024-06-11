The weather might not have been perfect but plenty of memories were made at this year’s Bushy’s Village.
Some 40 acts took to the stage over 10 days at the village in Villa Marine Gardens over TT fortnight.
While people could relax in the rather chilled atmosphere during the daytime, the evenings were packed with visitors and locals alike.
While there were plenty of food outlets where you could enjoy a burger or a quesadilla or enjoy a pint, most people came for the music.
Each evening, from 4pm, four or five acts took to the stage with an eclectic mix of rock, punk, folk and dance music. There were tributes acts ranging from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Elton John while others performed original songs.
Over the course of 10 days, thousands of people packed out the village after enjoying the day’s racing or winding down after work.
Gary Weightman, of Vannin Photos, was there each evening to capture the best moments with high-energy performers and partying crowds.
Take a look at some images he took which capture the essence of the fun-filled fortnight in Villa Marina Gardens.
The Ed Miller Band perform on the first day of the Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman)
Plenty of people enjoyed a visit to the Bushy's TT village in 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Sweet Revenge rock out at the Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Security staff at Bushy's TT Village are all smiles (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Fully Grown Adults perform at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
A music fan enjoying a pint or two at the Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Persian Doormats perform at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
A typically dark set from The Boneyard at the Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
All smiles as C U Next Friday perform at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Elton John tribute act Rocketmax performs at Bushy's TT Village (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Fans have a laugh while visiting Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Sunset Jet on stage at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Dusty Plankton perform at Bushy's TT Village (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Looney and the Vikings close out the evening at Bushy's TT Village (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Foxtrap with an energetic set at Bushy's TT Village (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Bahuki rock out at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Cool as you like at Voodoo Bandits take to the stage at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Red Hot Chili Yessirs give it away at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Eject perform at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle play a set at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
995 entertain the crowd at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Mother Funkers take to the stage at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Photo: Gary Weightman)
(Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Crawlboard lift up the crowd during a wet Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Crowd-pleasing set by 3 Million at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Top performance by Switch at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Bushy's TT Village 2024 revellers rock the cowgirl look (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
One music fan headbangs to a set at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Night Time Tennis perform at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Night Time Tennis take to the stage at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Nash and Bean at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Those attending Bushy's TT Village had a great time (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Crowds enjoying the music at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Buncha Skankers get the crowd going at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Bad Reputation entertain the crowd at Bushy's TT Village 2024 (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Bushy's TT Village saw The Barefoot Revolution perform (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)
Teresa McNulty kicked off the evening during an evening of music at Bushy's TT Village (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)