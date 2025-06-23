Peel Commissioners is set to write to the Isle of Man Government requesting a change to the TT schedule.
During its latest meeting, the local authority agreed that the new TT schedule affected the annual ‘Peel Day’ event, with deputy chair Frank Crompton saying he believed this year’s event was ‘terrible’.
The board agreed it would be writing to the government to express its disappointment with the new TT schedule, which has been blamed for s poorly attended Peel Day this year.
Clerk Derek Sewell told the board that the main complaint was that there was a reduction of visitors to the town.
The event had attracted a number of negative comments on social media about the lack of attendance and scheduling of activities.
Mr Sewell added that this year was the first time the TT had used the contingency day on the Monday since introducing the new schedule.
Chair Ray Harmer said the board needs to think about what is ‘best’ for the traders, and claimed the new schedule isn’t allowing visitors to see the island and go to other events.
However, the timetable has already been set for 2026, and Commissioner Katryna Baptist said the board should ask the municipal association to write in against the new schedule for 2027.
Also during Peel Commissioner’s latest meeting, the town’s youth club put in a request for £7,500 to fund a four-week summer program for young people in the town.
Ms Baptist said the funding would help children who can’t afford to pay, which is roughly half of the attendees.
It was agreed by the board to give them £5,000 for the summer programme but will be requiring information about how the money is spent.
The previous board gave the club £7,500 for the same scheme last year.