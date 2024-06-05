Once again Manx DJs have been performing at the Monster Energy Fan Park during TT fortnight.
Local event organisers, Volume Events, are a group made up of men and women in their 20s aiming to keep the music and dance scene alive and thriving in the island for the younger generation.
And since their inaugural event in 2019, they’ve hosted a number of events that play music such as house and disco all the way to techno.
But during TT, they become that little bit more popular amongst locals and visitors alike.
For the third year running they’re based in a DJ hut in Trackside throughout the entire event, performing in front of hundreds of people.
And while that’s their man stage during the fortnight, they also have DJs playing at after events till late on the North Quay, namely the Bridge and the Railway.
Callum Davies set up Volume Events as a small group in 2019, and even he can’t believe how well it’s gone since then.
He said: ‘It’s our third year at Trackside and we couldn’t be in a better setting for TT really!’.
‘We set up in late 2019, just a little group of us putting on DJ nights and almost five years later we’re still going and supporting loads of local talent and local DJs the opportunity and platform to perform in front of a live audience.
Callum has been recognised for his efforts this year as one of Gef’s 30 under 30 winners. He was modest about his achievement.
He said: ‘I can’t believe I got so many nominations, it’s brilliant to finally see the work and effort we’ve put in over the years be appreciated by so many people in the local community.
‘It was never done with the intention to how big it is now, it was just a few club nights, and it’s blossomed into something amazing for the local music scene and once again for nurturing local DJs.
‘But I can’t take all the pride myself, we’ve got a big group of people working behind the scenes, the Volume residents, and people who support every event.’
To find out more about Volume Events and any future plans they have, visit volume-events.co.uk.