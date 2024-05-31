Sprintfest returns to the heart of Ramsey this evening (Friday) with four evenings of live music planned in the heart of the northern town.
Getting things under way this evening at 7pm in Market Place are covers band Switch, followed at 9pm by the acclaimed Ed Miller Band featuring Guild winning vocalist Lorcan O’Mahony.
Tomorrow night will feature the classic rock vibes of Looney and the Vikings plus Manx music scene stalwarts Buncha Skankers.
Sunday sees country and western act Southern State take to the stage ahead of a series of classic 80s covers by crowd-favourite Jester’s Dead.
The Ramsey Town Commissioners-organised event comes to a close on Monday evening with Britpop anthems from Lazy Daze and the dynamic blues rock of Dirty Bertie and the Sherberts.
Aside from the music there will be food vendors and also street entertainment in the area of Market Place and West Quay from juggler Logy on Fire.
Each evening gets under way at 7pm.