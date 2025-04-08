Renewable energy company Ørsted has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for Bushy’s TT Village for the third consecutive year.
Organisers Key Bar Events say the popular venue, based in the Villa Marina Gardens on Douglas Promenade, attracted around 90,000 visitors during last year’s TT and is set to return bigger than ever for 2025.
Opening at 5pm on Wednesday, May 22, the village will run daily from noon until midnight until Saturday, June 7.
Bushy’s TT Village has become a highlight of race fortnight, offering a lively and relaxed setting for fans to enjoy live music, street food and local drinks in the heart of the capital. A strong emphasis remains on supporting local businesses, independent traders and Manx talent throughout the event.
A major draw is the Ørsted Stage, which will once again host top local bands every evening.
John Galloway, Development Director for Ørsted in the Isle of Man, said: ‘We’re excited to return as headline sponsor for Bushy’s TT Village. It’s an iconic part of the TT experience, and we’re proud to support the brilliant team behind it. We’re looking forward to celebrating with local musicians, artists, businesses and visitors from all over the world.’
Key Bar Events directors David Wookey and Harry Barbour said Ørsted’s continued backing helps push the event forward.
In a joint statement, they said: ‘Their vision for a greener future resonates with us, and we’re honoured to work with such a forward-thinking organisation.
‘We’re aiming to make this year’s event the most unforgettable yet, with 10 days of great food, live music, and unbeatable atmosphere.’
Further details on entertainment, food vendors and other attractions will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ørsted, headquartered in Denmark, is the company behind plans to create the first offshore windfarm in the Isle of Man’s territorial waters.