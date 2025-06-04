A Manx favourite is among the frontrunners for the 2025 Monster Energy People’s Challenger Award, and fans now have the power to decide who takes home the trophy.
Voting for the annual award, which recognises the Isle of Man TT competitor fans feel deserves more recognition, is now officially open.
The winner will be announced following the conclusion of this year’s Milwaukee Senior TT.
Among the standout nominees is Santon rider Michael Evans, who secured his first ever TT podium on Tuesday evening, finishing second in the Supertwin TT Race 1.
Riding for Dafabet Racing on a Kawasaki, Evans impressed fans and commentators alike with a strong, consistent performance.
He finished 22.6 seconds behind race winner Michael Dunlop, who clocked the fastest lap of 122.610mph on his MD Racing Paton.
Rob Hodson took third, also earning his maiden podium in the process.
Evans’ performance has only strengthened his popularity among the local crowd, many of whom see him as one of the island’s most promising road racers.
His nomination places him alongside a diverse international line-up including New Zealander Mitch Rees, Croatian Loris Majcan, and Italian contender Maurizo Bottalico.
Past winners of the People’s Challenger Award include Ryan Cringle, Rhys Gibbons and Nathan Harrison, all riders who captured the public’s imagination through grit, determination and breakout performances.
An Isle of Man TT spokesperson said: ‘The People’s Challenger Award is all about spotlighting the unsung heroes of the TT – the racers pushing the limits and earning the respect of fans.
‘It’s time to decide who made the biggest impression this year.’