There’s a special opportunity this December to immerse yourself in the festive season as the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra prepares for its final concert of 2025.
The 40-plus musicians of the orchestra have curated a varied and engaging programme designed to appeal to a wide audience.
Performing in the beautiful surroundings of Cathedral Isle of Man, Peel, on Saturday, December 13 at 7.30pm, the ensemble will be offering an evening of music that blends tradition, imagination and Christmas cheer.
Concertgoers will hear classical favourites from Gustav Holst and Dmitri Shostakovich, showcasing the wind orchestra’s dynamic range and musical precision.
Alongside these traditional works, the programme will also feature a fresh arrangement of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, giving the iconic song a new and vibrant texture.
Fans of television and film music are in for a treat too, with the orchestra set to perform themes from Doctor Who, bringing a touch of sci-fi nostalgia to the evening.
As the concert moves further into festive territory, the orchestra will explore both well-known and lesser-known seasonal pieces.
Audiences can enjoy the haunting beauty of the Coventry Carol, the heartfelt warmth of a traditional Ukrainian carol, and a lively medley from the much-loved Christmas film The Polar Express.
The programme will conclude with traditional Christmas music delivered in an uplifting big-band swing style, ensuring the evening ends on a joyful and spirited note.
Joint conductor John Kinley, who leads the orchestra alongside Paul Dunderdale, said: ‘Music is such an important part of the festive season, and we hope people will join us at our final concert of 2025.’
Admission is free, with a retiring collection, and tea and coffee will be served beforehand. For more information, contact Bev Quine at [email protected] or visit the orchestra’s Facebook page.
The concert forms part of the Cathedral’s 2025–26 concert series.