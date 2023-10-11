A group of young farmers will be lighting up the island once again this year as part of an annual festive event.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers group has confirmed it will stage its Christmas Tractor Run in 2023
The event sees dozens of farmers deck-out their tractors in bright Christmas lights before embarking on two festive parades across the island.
And one of the best things about it is that it raises thousands of pounds for local charities every year.
This is a festive favourite event and one that is bound to get you into the Christmas spirit.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run
When is the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run?
As is now tradition, the event takes place over two days in December.
The 2023 dates are:
- Friday, December 8
- Saturday, December 9
What time is the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run?
According to the Isle of Man Young Farmers' event listing online, the tractors will set-off between 5.40pm and 6.30pm, depending on the day and 'run'.
More details below.
What are the routes for the 2023 Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run?
As usual, there will be two routes in 2023.
The Friday, December 8 run will see the group take on the 'south route'.
The south run sees the tractors gathering at Port Erin breakwater at 4.30pm, then setting off at around 6.35pm, through Colby and Ballabeg and on to Castletown Square for around 7pm.
Then it’s on through Ballasalla and up the Ballamodha to Foxdale and St John’s before heading to Douglas and the Grandstand via Crosby and Union Mills.
The tractors will set-off on the 'main' route the following day (Saturday, December 9).
Traditionally, the second run starts around 4pm with the tractors gathering on Marine Parade, Peel Promenade.
They set off at 5.40pm, following the coast road to Kirk Michael and should be driving through the village around 6pm. Then they go up the TT course to Ramsey, arriving in Market Square at 7pm and leaving at around 7.40pm to head down the coast road, through Laxey and Onchan and finish once again at the Grandstand at around 9.15pm.
What charities will the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run be supporting in 2023?
This year, the runs will be raising money for Hospice Isle of Man and Craig's Heartstrong Foundation.
What's the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run like?
Pretty magical and super festive - but don't take out word for it - check out some of the pictures from the 2021 run here.