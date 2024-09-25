The popular ‘Full Moon’ music festival is set to return this weekend in the form of an ‘End of Summer Party’.
The event will start at 12pm and finish at midnight on Saturday, September 28, and will feature a wide variety of acts, including some of those who performed at the original Full Moon festival back in June.
Featuring two music areas, a number of island DJs will take to the stage as well as acoustic artists such as Callum Rowe, Nathan Thompson and Sammy J who will perform a solo Saxaphone set.
‘Baad Acid’ have been announced as the day’s headline band, with other outside acts including the likes of the ‘Dubhop Wallabies’, ‘Ninja Fingers’, ‘Audio Wok’ and ‘Yeardos and PK’.
The inside area will mainly feature dance music, with live percussion courtesy of Brain Rooney.
DJ Lee John will take the trip across the pond to play, as well as DJ headliner Cal Davies from Volume.
Other DJs will include ‘Hendo’, Neil Cowie, Hoff, Jack Burges, Fionn, Dan Armstrong and The Tapman.
After two hugely successful festivals in 2023 and 2024, organiser Scott Bradshaw states that he ‘just couldn’t wait until next June’ to host another event.
He commented: ‘We came up with the idea of a mini festival at the Fun Farm in Whitebridge.
‘It will be a smaller event and include two music areas, one in a semi-permanent tent and one outside in our stretch tent with people being allowed to stay the night.
‘We are really excited to have such a compact line up of some our islands best acts and it has the potential to a brilliant day and night with a few added surprises on the day. Like all of our events, there will be a fancy dress theme and this time it is “Camo vs Glitter”.’
The End of Summer Party sold out within five days, but ‘early bird’ tickets for next year’s Full Moon Festival will be available on Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm.
Scott added: ‘The first batch will be just £99.99 which is the same price as in 2023.
‘Going forward, Full Moon will be organising other events and hope to bring some big artists over to the island that have never visited before. The plan is to have three or four events each year, with the main focus being our three day event at Rosehill Farm in June’.