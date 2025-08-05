A football tournament held in memory of Jamie Haslett has raised a record £3,640 to support the work of Victim Support Isle of Man.

Jamie, from the Isle of Man, was just 19 when he tragically died after being struck by a South Yorkshire Police car in October 2010.

At the time, he was in his second year studying sport and business management at Sheffield Hallam University.

Fifteen years on, the memorial football tournament held in Jamie’s name continues to grow, bringing together friends, family, and the wider community to celebrate his life while supporting a cause that helps others through incredibly difficult times.

This year’s event, held in Laxey, saw 22 teams take part, including, for the first time, teams from Special Olympics Isle of Man.

Jamie, a former student at St Ninian's High School, was also a member of Laxey AFC
The winners were Crelly’s Dellys, who had finished runners up for the past two years.

Lorna Trevethan, Chief Executive of Victim Support Isle of Man, said: ‘The 15th Annual Jamie Haslett Memorial Football tournament was a great success.

‘22 teams entered, including teams from the Special Olympics Isle of Man who entered for the first time.

‘There were some very competitive matches and congratulations to Crelly’s Dellys on being this year’s champions!’

‘The tournament has grown year on year into a full family event with plenty of activities both on and off the pitch.

‘The day is a great way for the Haslett family and friends to celebrate Jamie’s life.’

"We are very grateful to iQ Premium Apple Reseller Isle of Man for the donation of our first prize of a Yellow iPad and to everyone who sourced and donated prizes.

‘The money makes a massive difference to Victim Support Isle of Man and allows us to continue to provide support to anyone who needs it.

‘We look forward to holding the event again next year.’

Victim Support Isle of Man offers free, confidential help to anyone impacted by crime, providing emotional and practical support during what can be an overwhelming time.

For help or support from Victim Support Isle of Man, you can call 01624 679 950 or email [email protected].

Youngsters enjoyed the day at Glen Road, Laxey (Photo - Gary Weightman)
Action from one of the many tightly contested matches on the day (Photo: Gary Weightman)
Teams gave it their all on the pitch in memory of Jamie (Gary Weightman)
A fair few Foxdale kits on display in Laxey (Gary Weightman)
Mixed abilities competed, all for a great cause (Photo - Gary Weightman)
For the first time, the Isle of Man's Special Olympic Football Team competed in the event
One of 22 teams at the Jamie Haslett Memorial trophy (Photo - Gary Weightman)
Some shots just couldn't be saved (Photo - Gary Weightman)
Sunglasses were essential in the Laxey sun (Photo - Gary Weightman)
