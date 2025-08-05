Sulby Methodist Church has been awarded £17,500 through the Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme.
The grant will be used to to pave and improve the safety of its parking area, ensuring safer access for all visitors, particularly those with mobility, visual, or balance difficulties.
The funding will allow for the resurfacing of a 40-square-metre area at the rear of the church building, which currently poses a number of safety issues.
The existing surface is uneven, partially damaged by a fallen tree, and has had patchwork repairs that make it hazardous and unsuitable for wheelchair use.
Once complete, the newly paved area will provide a safe and stable route from the accessible parking spaces to the building, improving access for those who rely on wheelchairs, walking aids, or additional support. It will also reduce the risk of trips and falls for all users.
Louise Whitelegg from Sulby Methodist Church said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for this generous grant.
‘These improvements are vital to ensuring that everyone in our community can access the church safely and with dignity.
‘This support will make a real and lasting difference to many of our visitors.’
Sarah Kelly, chair of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘Sulby Methodist Church plays an important role in the local community, and we’re pleased to support this project to make its facilities safer and more accessible to all.
‘Enhancing access is a key way to support inclusion and community wellbeing across the island.’
The community awards programme supports island charities and community groups in delivering projects that improve quality of life, promote inclusion, and create long-term positive impact.
To find out more about the Manx Lottery Trust and funding opportunities, visit its website at www.mlt.org.im.