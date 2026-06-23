Residents and visitors are being invited to join members of the Isle of Man Bird Club for a special evening walk around Ramsey to learn more about one of the island’s special summer visitors – the Swift.
The guided walk will take place on Sunday, June 28, meeting outside the Gelatory in Market Place at 9pm.
Led by Liz Charter of the Isle of Man Bird Club, the event will focus on locating swift nesting sites within the town and raising awareness of the challenges facing these extraordinary birds.
Swifts are in decline across many parts of their range, with the loss of suitable nesting sites identified as one of the key factors.
In Ramsey, the birds often nest in holes, gaps and spaces behind gutters in older stone buildings. However, identifying these sites can be difficult, as swifts approach and leave their nests at high speed.
Organisers hope the walk will help local people understand how important these nesting locations are and encourage community involvement in protecting them.
By recording where swifts are nesting, conservationists can work to safeguard sites and support the species’ future on the island.
Participants will learn the best times and methods for spotting nesting activity, while also gaining an insight into the fascinating lives of swifts, which spend most of their lives flying and visit the Isle of Man for only a few months each year.
The walk is expected to last around one hour and is suitable for families.
Everyone is welcome and there is no need to book in advance. Dogs are also invited, and the route is accessible for disabled participants, following pavements and town streets.
The event may be cancelled in very wet weather, and attendees are advised to dress appropriately for the conditions.