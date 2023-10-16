Douglas Town Band will present a film and show themed extravaganza combined with expansive lighting and stage effects.
Lights, Camera, Action 3, featuring guest star vocalist Mike Bonner, takes place at St Ninian’s Church, in Douglas on Sunday (October 22) at 7.30pm.
The programme will feature themes such as Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals and more.
Lighting and stage effects such as smoke machines and lasers are provided by ELS.
Mike has appeared in more than 30 island productions on the Gaiety stage, most recently as Jacob in Joseph and his Amazing Technocolor Dreamcoat.
He said he was honoured to be asked back to perform with the band.
Sunday’s concert will be followed by its gala concert on November 25.
Tickets for Sunday’s concert (£10) are available at www.douglastownband.org.im or Morrisons Photography, in Bucks Road, Douglas.