It’s time to grab a bra, put it on over your T-shirt and support your nearest dash.
This year’s Bra Dashes - at the Isle of Man Business Park in Douglas and around the streets of Peel, Castletown and Ramsey - have a theme of Queen’s jubilee fancy dress or red, white and blue.
The first dash to get under way is the Douglas dash - in its new location for a second year - on Thursday next week (September 8) at 1.15pm.
The route starts at Zurich, which sponsors the trophy for the company that raises the most money, and ends at Cycle 360.
The Castletown Dash takes place from Market Square in Castletown on Friday (September 9) at 1pm.
Dashers will take to the streets of Ramsey on Saturday (September 10) at midday.
It will start and finish in the square next to Shoprite,
And finally, the Peel Dash takes place on Sunday (September 11) at 3pm. It starts at Weatherglass Corner.
Cash prizes, donated by Lloyds Banks, will be presented at each dash to the fastest dasher, best individual outfit, best team outfit and best child. For more information, go to bradash.im
