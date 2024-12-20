As we round out 2024, the guys at Sound Records’ select their favourite releases of the year. This week Jack Doyle picks his...
Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes
Michael Kiwanuka's follow-up to his Grammy-nominated Kiwanuka reunites him with producers Danger Mouse and Inflo.
Recorded in London and LA, it features icons like Pino Palladino and Jimmy Jam.
A triumphant return showcasing Kiwanuka's masterful songwriting, soulful vocals, and guitar virtuosity, cementing his place in modern music.
Faye Webster – Underdressed at the Symphony
Faye Webster’s songs are direct lines to the human subconscious, and Underdressed at the Symphony documents what happens once you begin to build a new self from the ashes of your old routines.
This rebirth isn’t flashy or definitive, but is instead a series of seemingly mundane moments that, scattered across weeks and months, sneak their way toward something like healing.
Yes, there’s a breakup in play, but Webster is not documenting the heartbreak of a breakup so much as she’s navigating the contours of heartbreak itself.
Nicolas Michaux – Vitalism
Much like in his previous album Amour Colère, Michaux navigates between polarities in Vitalisme: dawn and dusk, birth and destruction, hope and cold lucidity, past and future.
However, this time it is less about exploring the different poles of human experience and more about bringing them together at a precise point where life unfolds.
Homer – Ensatina
Homer Steinweiss has drummed for nearly every ‘retro soul’ group that mattered and his distinctive stickwork helped blend the raw-but-receptive soul sound back into the mainstream via the likes of Amy Winehouse and Sharon Jones.
He’s now one of the most in-demand drummers in the world.
His new record is a reaction of who he is now and a testament to how struggle often brings about a needed change.
Hermanos Gutierrez – Sonido Cosmico
There is a subtle sophistication in the way Hermanos Gutiérrez fuses the elemental with the experimental.
The album resonates with the echoes of their Latin musical heritage, yet it is undeniably contemporary in its execution, both nuanced and expansive.