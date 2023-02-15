He will be performing at the Port Erin venue on Saturday, March 18, following on from his last appearance with Alan Barnes at the Port Erin Jazz Festival last year.
Dave will be playing both solo and backed by the cream of Manx jazz, All The President’s Men.
Organiser Jerry Carter told Island Life: ‘His performance last year was a tour de force and we are excited that he is back again.’
Dave has been voted Britain’s best jazz pianist a total of 16 times and he remains at the vanguard of European jazz.
Jerry added: ‘Dave certainly appears to enjoy coming to the island and really waxes lyrical about the Steinway Grand piano at the Erin Arts Centre.
‘He has discreetly offered strategic advice in relation to the two jazz festivals and has also assisted sourcing musicians for the festival.’
Jerry said All The President’s Men were a three-piece representing the very best of local jazz musicians with Steve Hind (saxophone), Mark Burroughs (bass) and Ed Morrey (drums).
‘We are completely confident that they will hold their own in such distinguished company and are really looking forward to the concert,’ he said.
The concert starts at 7.30pm on March 18.
It will include a Bushy’s bar staffed by The Bay, Port Erin, subject to licensing.
The event is sponsored by Port St Mary advocates Corlett Bolton.
Tickets (£15 for adults,£2 for under 18s) are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre and at the EAC box office. They are selling fast.