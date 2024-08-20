The Isle of Man’s very own Jersey Boys are set to reunite for a performance at Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence 2024.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of the highly acclaimed 10-show run of Jersey Boys at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas staged by Two Feathers Productions.
The island’s Jersey Boys production brought the iconic sound of The Four Seasons to life with hit songs like ‘Sherry’, ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’, and ‘Walk Like a Man.’
The musical's compelling narrative which highlighted the group's personal and professional challenges, from gambling debts and Mafia threats to family disasters, all while showcasing their ultimate triumphs.
The production featured a stellar all local cast, with Joe Hillard leading as Frankie Valli.
Joe grew up on the Isle of Man before moving to London to train at the Arts Educational Schools London, gaining a BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre.
He has performed in multiple shows both professionally and locally, as well as at a number of concerts and award shows including BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night and the Olivier Awards on multiple occasions.
Charlie Williams starred as the smooth-talking and quick-tempered Tommy DeVito, bringing charisma and flair to the role.
Some of Charlie’s previous theatre appearances on island include Giles Ralston in The Mousetrap, Algernon Moncrieff in The Importance of Being Earnest, and Don Pedro in Much Ado About Nothing for Parodos Theatre Company (of which Charlie is joint owner).
Jack Divers appeared as dynamite songwriter Bob Gaudio, showcasing his versatility and impressive vocals.
Some of Jack’s previous onstage performances include Buddy in Elf the Musical, Danny Zuko in Grease, Eddie in Blood Brothers, Patsy in Monty Python’s Spamalot, and Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar. Jack is also a regular trumpet player in the pit of many Gaiety shows, as well as performing in various bands on island.
Completing the quarter is Thomas Iain Dixon as bass vocalist Nick Massi. With performances as Agustin Magaldi in Evita, Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Thuy in Miss Saigon under his belt, Thomas brought depth and emotion to the character of Nick Massi, known for his steady presence and musical genius.
The Awards for Excellence evening, which celebrates the best and brightest in the Manx community, has recognised more than 600 companies in the Isle of Man since its inception, creating a unique opportunity to recognise success for companies, individuals, the public sector, and the charitable sector.
The awards feature 16 categories open for anyone in the community to enter.
The 2024 event will showcase UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, and we are particularly privileged to be able to play our part in highlighting this vision and strategy for a sustainable future including promoting ‘the five E’s’ under which this work will be delivered.
A spokesperson for Two Feathers Productions said: ‘We were honoured to be asked to perform at such a prestigious event which celebrates the Manx community, following a show which celebrates music, community, and local talent, both onstage and off.
‘The company’s high-quality run of Jersey Boys took the local theatre scene by storm, receiving overwhelmingly positive, glowing reviews from thousands audience members, many of whom attended the show more than once.
‘The final show landed a historic sell-out performance with all 862 seats within the stalls, circle, boxes, amphitheatre, and gallery all sold out.
‘Many attendees remarked the show was better than any version they’d seen in the West End or further abroad, all well as being the best they’d seen on island.’
Trudi Williamson, Deputy Chairman of Media Isle of Man said: ‘We are delighted that The Jersey Boys will be appearing as part of the Awards for Excellence event in November.
‘We recognise contribution of the sponsors, celebrate the fabulous finalists and winners and it is very appropriate that we are able to include the fabulous Jersey Boys direct from their show storming performances at the Gaiety Theatre.’
* The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence takes place at the Royal Hall in Douglas on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
The closing date for all entries is Thursday September 12.