Former Manx Bard Michael Manning has accepted an invitation to be the first poet-in-residence for this year’s St Maughold Week.
Celebrating the heritage of the island’s patron saint, this is believed to be the first time a resident poet role has been assigned to someone at a Manx cultural festival.
Beginning on Saturday (July 26) and running until the August 3, this unique week is set to involve a multitude of different activities and events.
Based in the north of the island, participants can expect lectures, historic graveyard tours and a garden party.
There will also be an exclusive performance by the talented Ny Fennee Harpists to Choral Evensong sung by the choir of St Peter’s Church, Onchan. This will happen on July 31 - the official day for St Maughold.
A special bi-lingual service to mark the 260th anniversary of the Manx Prayer Book and a mini-pilgrimage to St Maughold’s Well are also on the agenda.
Michael has written a number of poems specially for the occasion and will be appearing during the week to recite them, as well as giving a poetry reading on July 31.
Chosen by a panel in 2022, Michael was the eighth Manx Bard - he left school at the age of 15 to pursue his passion for writing.
For Michael, the beauty of the island is a particular inspiration.
‘At its best, poetry helps us see the world in a different way,’ he said.
‘There are few places as wonderful as the hills of the island on a sunny day.
‘I read as much as I can and I find that this provides a treasure house of inspiration: the work of other poets and artists, music and songs, literature, and journalism from around the world.’