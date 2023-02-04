Kelly Collard is a Manx-born singer from the south of the island. She began singing at the age of 10 and competed in The Guild for 15 years. She is now on the Manx music scene as That Kelly Bird and is the singer of a new band called Fully Grown Adults.
Every week we ask someone to pick their top 10 tracks, books, films or podcasts and explain their choices.
1. Redhanded
I’ve always been interested in true crime. During lockdown 2020 I discovered this podcast.
It’s presented by two 30-something year old women.
They cover a vast amount of cases and dig deep into each case.
Don’t listen if you’re easily offended, as some of their language can be quite ‘colourful’.
2. Jurassic Park
How could you not love Jurassic Park?
Brilliant one liners and just the right amount of ‘cheese’.
This has got to be one of the best family films ever made – not to mention the soundtrack which is an absolute masterpiece.
3. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Each one of these films is better than the last, even more so if you have the extended editions.
I watch these regularly. I also love the soundtrack by Howard Shore.
If you’re not a lover of the films/books, you will love the soundtrack.
4. Moulin Rouge
From the music to the cinematography and costumes, this has to be my favourite film of all time.
I must have watched it at least 200 times since it came out in 2001.
I remember seeing it at the cinema when it first came out and I was hooked instantly. I think it’s one of the greatest and most devastating love stories ever told.
5. Bad Romance by Lady gaga
Lady Gaga is an amazing musician and performer.
This is probably my favourite song of hers.
I’d never really heard anything like this song before or since.
Psycho, Vertigo and Rear Window – who else would manage to get three Alfred Hitchcock references in a song?!
6. Betwixt the Sheets
This is a history podcast by historian Kate Lister.
I was looking for something history based but fun too and this one is perfect.
Kate has a great sense of humour and has a guest on every week to talk about certain subjects.
As you can guess from the title, it’s all the ‘naughty’ stuff people used to get up to and their attitudes towards certain things.
So again, if you’re easily offended, give this one a miss!
7. Evita
It was one of the first musicals I really got into when I was younger.
I was fortunate enough to be in the Manx Operatic Society’s stage version of Evita when I was around 13. I still listen to it now, if not just to hear Antonio Banderas sing!
8. Over the Rainbow by Judy garland
I think this was the very first song I learned with my singing teacher, John Elliott, at the age of 10.
The emotion Judy Garland poured into this song after years of performing it, never wavered.
9. Paul Young
Every song on his album, ‘From Time to Time’, is brilliant.
A staple in my household growing up.
It reminds me of playing MarioKart on the SNES with my family, as it was always on in the background.
10. Kid Rock
His song ‘All Summer Long’ takes me back to Oklahoma with me and my family driving down the highway to visit friends.